Brokerages Anticipate Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) to Post $0.45 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,838. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

