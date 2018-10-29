Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($4.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.90. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

