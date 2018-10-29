Brokerages Anticipate Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Asanko Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:AKG) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Asanko Gold’s earnings. Asanko Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asanko Gold will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asanko Gold.

Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKG opened at $0.81 on Monday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

