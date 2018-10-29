Brokerages Anticipate Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) to Announce -$1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $13.17 on Monday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $898.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $105,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $385,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,117 shares of company stock worth $1,591,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 231,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1,284.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,303 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 101,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

