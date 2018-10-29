Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is Kendall Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

