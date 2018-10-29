Brink’s (BCO) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Brink’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

BCO opened at $68.35 on Monday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $397,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 58.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Brink’s by 70.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

