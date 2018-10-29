Brean Capital Analysts Give Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) a $11.00 Price Target

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) received a $11.00 price target from equities researchers at Brean Capital in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of ESXB stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,335. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Community Bankers Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 80.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

