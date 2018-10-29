Brean Capital Analysts Give Carolina Financial (CARO) a $41.00 Price Target

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) received a $41.00 price objective from investment analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
Carolina Financial stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
About Carolina Financial
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.
