Brean Capital Analysts Give Carolina Financial (CARO) a $41.00 Price Target

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) received a $41.00 price objective from investment analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.