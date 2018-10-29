Bread Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005771 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $32.40 million and $577,482.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00149338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00242177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.10012024 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.