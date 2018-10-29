Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,290 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.55% of Cadence Bancorp worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 15,052.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,325,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,087 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,167,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. 100,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,418. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, President Samuel M. Tortorici sold 100,943 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $2,766,847.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $689,635.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

