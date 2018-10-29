Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 106,059 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,925,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,275,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 172,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,745,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $3,525,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,676 shares of company stock worth $8,594,500. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.58. 317,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,855. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

