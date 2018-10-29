Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,861 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 4,303,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,211. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

