Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $26.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 53170 shares.
BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 26,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $964,610.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514 in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
