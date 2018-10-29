Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $26.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 53170 shares.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 26,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $964,610.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514 in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,077,000 after acquiring an additional 670,588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after buying an additional 789,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

