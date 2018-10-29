Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

