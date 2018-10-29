Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Drexel Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 418,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,985 shares of company stock worth $5,140,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.