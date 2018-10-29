Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.39, but opened at $46.82. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 2310632 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $712,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,940. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

