Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAH opened at $46.82 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,415,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,985 shares of company stock worth $5,140,940 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

