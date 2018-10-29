Bonavista Energy (BNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 501616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

BNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.21.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$121.10 million for the quarter. Bonavista Energy had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.