BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Taubman Centers (TCO)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCO. Scotiabank began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

TCO traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.65. 817,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

