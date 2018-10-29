BMO Capital Markets Cuts S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target to $185.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.69.

NYSE SPGI opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after buying an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,342.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 580,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3,985.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 380,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,030,000 after buying an additional 362,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

