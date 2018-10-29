Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.41-1.47 EPS.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a $21.25 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,815,230.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $67,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,668 shares of company stock worth $3,033,945 in the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

