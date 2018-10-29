Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $3.99

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Blocknet has a market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $10,310.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00061935 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001061 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003104 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,400,432 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

