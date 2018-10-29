BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12 (BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Monday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRSC traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,285 ($16.79). 29,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,622. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

