BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12 (BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Monday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRSC traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,285 ($16.79). 29,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,622. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16).
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
