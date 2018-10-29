BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.18

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 1109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter.

