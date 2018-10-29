BlackRock Inc. Purchases 27,274 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of Oppenheimer worth $17,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $242.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

