BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,486.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.