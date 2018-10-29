BlackRock Inc. Buys 61,156 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Willdan Group worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Willdan Group by 255.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 467.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 172,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

