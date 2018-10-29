BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.33

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 32611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,901,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

