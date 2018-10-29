bitGold Hits Market Capitalization of $227,723.00 (BITGOLD)

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. bitGold has a market cap of $227,723.00 and $7.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,201.80 or 0.18637842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitGold has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00250645 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.90 or 0.09505094 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitGold Profile

bitGold’s genesis date was October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. The official website for bitGold is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD . bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitGold’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitGold Token Trading

bitGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

