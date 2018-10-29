BitBay (BAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.85 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. BitBay has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $93,919.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBay has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002891 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

