Bitbase (BTBc) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Bitbase (CURRENCY:BTBc) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Bitbase has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Bitbase has a market cap of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of Bitbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00244505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.33 or 0.09994692 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitbase’s total supply is 20,257,950 coins. The official website for Bitbase is bitbase.io . Bitbase’s official Twitter account is @BitbaseICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

