Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.34

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments.

