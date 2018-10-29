BidaskClub Upgrades Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCD opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.70. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.