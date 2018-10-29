BidaskClub Lowers SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,641. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

