BidaskClub Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

PTEN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $198,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $304,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

