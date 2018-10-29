BidaskClub Lowers Methanex (MEOH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MED restated a buy rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

