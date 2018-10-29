BidaskClub Downgrades Semtech (SMTC) to Strong Sell

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Semtech to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

SMTC opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. Semtech’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $61,941.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $396,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,967. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $222,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 226.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 108,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

