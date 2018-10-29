BidaskClub Downgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Strong Sell

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of ENPH opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.30. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

