Berenberg Bank Upgrades Vail Resorts (MTN) to “Buy”

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.40. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,342,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,520,000 after buying an additional 114,661 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 553,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,545,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

