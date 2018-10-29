Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,216 ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.87% of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

BMV:TLH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.82. ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 52 week low of $2,398.00 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

