Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $7.97 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 809,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 192,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Shares of ADS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.12. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,482. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

