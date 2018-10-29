Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $15,104,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $3,403,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

