Beigene (BGNE) & Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Head to Head Analysis

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beigene and Avenue Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $238.39 million 25.64 -$93.10 million ($2.23) -50.98 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.25 million ($1.77) -1.95

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Beigene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -75.19% -24.14% -17.84% Avenue Therapeutics N/A -167.30% -132.67%

Volatility and Risk

Beigene has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beigene and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 1 9 0 2.90 Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beigene presently has a consensus price target of $185.82, suggesting a potential upside of 63.45%. Avenue Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.57%. Given Avenue Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avenue Therapeutics is more favorable than Beigene.

Summary

Beigene beats Avenue Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, an humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; and MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor. Its preclinical programs consists of therapies and immuno-oncology agents, including an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Corporation to research and develop BeiGene, Ltd.'s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 inhibitor, BGB-A317; Merck KGaA to research and develop on BGB-290 and BGB-283; and MEI Pharma, Inc. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ME-401, an investigational PI3K delta inhibitor in combination with BeiGene's zanubrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

