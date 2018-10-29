Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,217 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $33,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

