Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 916 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

In other ConocoPhillips news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. 319,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,151. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

