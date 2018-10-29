Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 47,909 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,909 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,662,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 28,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $30.92. 187,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,346. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.