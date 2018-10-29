Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $84.92 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $84,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $51,776,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $27,264,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $158.60. 15,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,061. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $147.70 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.