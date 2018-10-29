Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,478.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $72,478.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000200 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000509 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

