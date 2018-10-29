BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR (BCHEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY remained flat at $$25.46 on Monday. BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited explores, develops, produces, and sells oil, gas, and gas liquids. It holds interests in exploration and production tenements in Australia, New Zealand, and Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009.

