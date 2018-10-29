BCE Inc. (BCE) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in BCE by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $39.42 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 88.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

